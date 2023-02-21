Sonu Nigam Attack: Attacker's Kin Speaks To Republic Says 'was Fan Moment'

It was only a fan moment gone wrong, said kin of the accused in the Sonu Nigam attack while speaking to Republic TV.

“They were about to lead Sonu sir into the room when my brother, who was also a member of the committee, asked to take a selfie and Sonu sir's security stopped him since he didn't have the committee t-shirt. This is when things started to go wrong. It was only a fan moment gone wrong,” she said.

“We took the injured to the hospital and Sonu sir was also present there. We apologized for whatever had happened to him and told him that he can file an FIR if he wants because we knew that sometimes things like these do happen during fan moments, just like it happened with PM Modi,” she added.

The bewildering attack!

Notably, Sonu Nigam was allegedly attacked during the Chembur Festival in Mumbai on Monday evening, February 21. The singer and composer was reportedly coming down from the stage after a live concert, when a man, identified as Swapnil Prakash Phaterphakar, held him.

When Nigam’s associates, Rabbani and Hari tried to guard the singer, the accused allegedly pushed the duo and they sustained injuries, informed the Police. The accused is reportedly the son of MLA Prakash Phartephakar, a member of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena.

The singer reacts

Reacting to the incident Nigam is heard telling the paps 'everything is fine' upon being inquired about his well-being. Sonu also thanked the paps for their concern and well wishes.