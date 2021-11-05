Sonu Sood Asks Politicians To 'attach Resignation With Election Manifesto'; Here's Why

Emphasizing need for a change in electoral methods, film actor Sonu Sood advised politicians to issue a declaration, vowing to step down from their posts if they fail to fulfill their manifesto promises.

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the actor shared a nearly three-minute video on social media on Friday, with the caption 'The country will change when our thinking changes.' Speaking in Punjabi, Sonu Sood said, political parties often issue manifestos before elections, but never discuss how much of it has been accomplished.

In such a situation, it is necessary that along with the declaration form, the people of the area get an agreement from the candidate, stating that if 'I do not fulfill these promises, I will resign', he opined.

"I have watched many videos of leaders and parties coming out with manifestos and promises that they vow to fulfill after coming to power in the state. I think whenever such manifestos are released, there should also be an agreement with the common people. The candidates should also issue copies of the agreement stating that if they fail to fulfill the promise within this time limit, they will leave the chair," Sonu Sood, who also hails from Punjab, can be heard saying.

The actor further said that leaders contesting elections should not be hungry for power but for change. The leaders should ask themselves, 'If I come to power, what change will I bring?' said Sood.

"I think that in the days to come, the government should create an environment where people don't have to complain about unemployment, poor education, or the health system. The time has come for us to get an agreement as well as copy resignation, along with the election manifesto. It will be my endeavor that this time, good leaders will come forward and improve the future of people and their children," he said.

Sonu Sood's IT Dept woes

Notably, Sonu Sood was recently embroiled in a tax wrangle. The Income Tax Department, which conducted several search and seizure operations at various premises related to Sonu Sood, found 'incriminating evidence' pertaining to tax evasion. As per a release of the Ministry of Finance, a total of 28 premises spread over Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurgaon were covered in the search operation.

Sonu Sood’s advice to politicians