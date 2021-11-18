Sonu Sood backs post K-12 mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as Co-Founder

● Sonu Sood and Intercell to establish the category of post K-12 mentoring to empower youth in their careers.

● Their strategic alliance focuses on providing the youth with a one stop solution for career advancements through a SaaS and AI Based Mentoring Solution.

New Delhi, November 2021: Youth icon Sonu Sood and Post K-12 Mentoring startupIntercell have announced a strategic alliance to assist the youth by providing seamless and affordable career mentoring services through technology solutions. The collaboration aims to provide career advice and directiontonew Graduates and Young Professionals through mentoring by leading Industry professionals across the world.

Post pandemic, there is a growing need to guide and assist career aspirants, especially in challenging times, amidst the plethora of opportunities available to them. Intercell solves the problem of finding the right mentors to guide students and professionals.

Arunabh Varma, Founder and CEO Intercell, remarked, “We are extremely excited to partner with Sonu Sood to establish the category of Mentoring in India. He is a Youth Iconwith a massive following and will help Intercell to position itself in both the B2C and B2B category. We aim to provide seamless Mentoring services to Graduates and Young Professionals. To uncover the secret of a successful career, our network of Global Mentors come to the aid of innumerable students and professionals across the globe.” Commenting on this partnership, Sonu Sood said, “It is very important to help Graduates and Young professionals succeed in their careers. With the help of technology now we will bring the best Mentors from the world to give Career Mentoring to our youth in India.” About Intercell Intercell Technologies Pvt Ltd is a Gurgaon based start-up, founded by Arunabh Varma. It is in the business of providing Virtual Career Mentoring Services to Students and Young Professionals. It hasalso partnered with Universities and Corporates to provide career mentoring services. It has Mentors from more than 30 countries around the globe with expertise in over 250 career fields and 5000+ Brands.

