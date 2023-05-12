Soon, Boats Shaped Like Cars, Crocodiles To Enthral Visitors At Delhi's Boating Sites

Delhi's three boating facilities will soon have boats shaped like cars, aeroplanes, and even crocodiles to catch the fancy of visitors, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the "new and attractive" boats will give a push to tourism in the city as it gears up to host the G20 Summit in September.

The Delhi government is also planning to acquire motor boats for joy rides at the three facilities -- Boat Club at Krishi Bhawan-Rafi Marg near Rajpath, Boat Club at Maan Sing Road, India Gate, and Bhalswa Lake, Near Mukarba Chowk.

"At present, we have around 80 boats at these facilities, but several of them are are old. We are buying 10 new and attractive boats shaped like ducks, planes, crocodiles, and cars," an official said.

"This will boost the revenues of the boating facilities as they will attract more visitors," the official said.

It will also give a push to tourism in the city ahead of the G20 Summit, he added.

The department plans to replace its existing fleet of old boats with new ones in a gradual manner.

"This month, 10 boats will come. Slowly, we will replace all the boats. All the new boats are pedal boats. We will also introduce motor boats shortly," the official added.

Asked if there would be any change in the charges for boating at all three sites, the official said: "As of now, there are no such plans." The Delhi government had recently urged the Archaeological Survey of India to allow the “restart” of boating in the lake at Purana Qila as it would "add attraction" to the national capital during the visit of G20 delegates.

Delhi Tourism offered recreational boating at the Old Fort (Purana Qila) lake since 1991. However, boating was suspended after the department's agreement with the ASI ended in 2016.

India will host the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

To promote tourism, the Delhi government has taken a host of initiatives such as roping in social media influencers, upgrading the tourism department website, and teaming up with the archaeology department and cab aggregators among others.

Magazines highlighting tourist hotspots across Delhi have been made available at city hotels while brochures are also being printed, the official said.