Soon, Haryana govt to allow farmers upload online details of crop damage

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) Haryana farmers will soon be able to upload online the details of the damage caused to their crops by weather-related incidents.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala told the state Assembly on Wednesday that special revenue surveys have been ordered to compensate farmers for the damage caused by recent unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

Chautala said the state government is also going to give farmers the facility to upload their crop loss report online by submitting details on a dedicated portal.

The deputy CM made the statement during a discussion on a calling attention motion brought by Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry, INLD's Abhay Chautala and other opposition MLAs on the damage caused to rabi crop due to weather-related incidents.

At present, details of farmers' crop loss are gathered by revenue officials.

Chautala said the Revenue and Disaster Management Department conducts general "girdawari" of kharif crops from August 5 to September 5 and rabi crop from February 1 to March 1.

"As on March 2, 2022, all deputy commissioners have been directed to send the report of the damaged crop by getting the special girdawari done to compensate for the recent damage caused to the crops," he said.

Chautala said Rs 3,386.54 crore has been released by the state government as compensation from October 26, 2014 to February 28, 2022.

Congress leader Kiran Choudhary and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal also sparred over the issue, with the opposition leader saying the minister was frequently interrupting her as he wanted to "divert attention from the real issue".

Abhay Chautala said crops over 1.14 lakh acres have been damaged due to rain and hailstorm.

He said mustard farmers incur expenses of Rs 70,000 per acre for raising the crop and the government should give at least Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation.

Congress MLA Mohd Illyas said Mewat should not be ignored and farmers there should be given compensation for crop damage.

Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary alleged that revenue officials often don't conduct a fair survey of crop damage and asked how can fair compensation be expected to be given to affected farmers.

Dushyant Chautala said the norms framed by the Haryana government for compensation to farmers are higher than the Centre's norms.

Chautala said in case of crop loss of 75 per cent or more, Rs 15,000 per acre; for 50 to 75 per cent loss, Rs 12,000 per acre; and for 25 per cent to 50 per cent loss, Rs. 9,000 per acre is provided by the state government.

In response to another question regarding waterlogging, Chautala said the state government has prepared a budget of Rs 450 crore to solve the problem.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the MLAs to motivate farmers to register for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

He said under the scheme, compensation ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 35,000 is being given to them for insured crops by insurance companies.

He said farmer has to pay 2 per cent and 5 per cent of the premium according to the crop, which amounts to Rs 500 to Rs 700 only.

The remaining amount of premium is borne by the central and state governments, he said.

Khattar while clarifying the objections raised by Abhay Singh Chautala on a person wearing a muffler having BJP's symbol while sitting in the visitor's gallery said that there is no such rule in the rule book of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha which prevents this.

Although there is a rule for members not to wear such party symbols in the Parliamentary Procedure Rule Book of the Lok Sabha, there is no such rule for the visitor's gallery, he said.

Only verbal instructions are given to members and security personnel that they should take special care that the person coming to see the proceedings of the House does not come wearing such party symbols, he said. PTI SUN VSD RDK RDK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)