Amid Criticism From CM, SOP For Home Isolation Of COVID-19 Patients In Delhi Modified

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday approved the modification of the SOP for home isolation of COVID-19 patients. As per Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Health Department would deploy a robust surveillance mechanism. He clarified that only those COVID-19 patients who do not have adequate facilities at home for social distancing purpose and do not have other medical conditions would require to be shifted to COVID Care Centres and other facilities. Currently, there are 70,390 confirmed novel coronavirus cases out of which 41,437 patients have recovered while 2365 fatalities have been reported.

SDMA approved modification of SOP for home isolation for Covid patients to meet the twin objectives of containment of local spread & provision of timely medical care for Covid positive cases to save precious lives. pic.twitter.com/tCGiNPX8hG — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 25, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had urged the LG and the Centre to restore the old system of home isolation, which he contended was "working very well". While the order for compulsory institutional quarantine was withdrawn, the LG had directed that all patients must be taken to the COVID Care Centres for clinical assessment. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had argued that this was not possible due to logistical reasons.

Delhi’s home isolation plan has been working very well. I have personally spoken to many patients on phone who underwent home isolation. I wud urge Centre and LG not to tinker wid it and restore it back pic.twitter.com/aaFLl2aXY1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 24, 2020

Delhi government revises COVID response plan

The AAP government has prepared a 'Revised COVID Response Plan' which envisages the completion of house-to-house screening in Delhi by July 6. This plan, based on the recommendations of the Dr.VK Paul Committee, assumes significance at a juncture when Delhi is witnessing a record spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. The plan also aims at strengthening surveillance at the district level, review, and improvement of containment zone strategy, strengthening contact tracing, enhanced use of the Aarogya Setu app, and conducting a serological survey. Here are some of the features:-

The COVID-19 surveillance response in Delhi will be strengthened at the district level. At present, the District Task Force is headed by the District Magistrate. The members of the response teams will now include other members such as epidemiologists, District Surveillance Officer (DSO), IT professionals to monitor the Aarogya Setu app, etc.

According to the Ministry of Health guidelines, the existing containment zone plan would be evaluated and revised to have an adequate number of buffer zones.

COVID-19 patients and cluster cases in densely populated areas will be sent to COVID Care Centres. More teams will be created for contact tracing, testing, and isolating patients.

Field teams shall be set up for fast and effective contact tracing and for quarantine of high-risk contacts.

All symptomatic and asymptomatic high-risk contacts of COVID-19 cases must be tested between the 5th and 10th day of contact.

A serological survey will be carried out from June 27 to July 10. 20,000 tests will be conducted in all the districts in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease Control.

