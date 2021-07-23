Sopore Encounter: Kashmir Zone Police Neutralise 2 LeT Terrorists Including Head Fayaz War

In another successful operation, the security forces of Kashmir neutralised two terrorists after an encounter broke out on late Thursday evening in Warpora village of Sopore in Baramulla district. According to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Fayaz War, who was responsible for the killing of several innocent civilians and security forces personnel. Security forces have additionally recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the area while the search operation is underway.

IGP Vijay Kumar also revealed that the terrorist Fayaz War was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir.

Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralized during the Sopore encounter. One of them Fayaz War was involved in several attacks & killings of civilians and security forces personnel. He was the last perpetrator of violence in north Kashmir: IGP Kashmir to ANI pic.twitter.com/4ZVLhbND0n — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

One of the terrorists was eliminated during the wee hours of Friday while another was killed in the morning. Fayaz was also known to be the face of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Noth Kashmir therefore after the killing of Mudasir Pandit, this is a big achievement for the Kashmir security forces. The Jammu and Kashmir Army along with CRPF Jawans and police have neutralised over 80 terrorists so far this year.

Terrorist Fayaz War's involvement in killing of innocents in Kashmir

Recently, in June two constables and two civilians had lost their lives in a ghastly terror attack in Sopore and IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar had informed that LeT terrorists Fayaz War and Mudasir Pandit were responsible for the attack. The police chief at that time also informed that security forces are putting forward all means to neutralise these terrorists. Mudasir Pandit was killed in June during an operation carried out by Kashmir forces.

Security forces' successful operations in North Kashmir

Nearly a month ago, the security forces had neautralised three terrorists including a Pakistani national, identified as Abdullah alias Abu Asrar in Baramulla's Sopore village. According to J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh, the three LeT terrorists were involved in active terrorism for years now and were also behind the attacks that killed two Councilors and one SPO on 29 March 2021 and four Policemen including innocent civilians in Sopore on 12 June 2021 in another incident. On completion of the operation, three AKs, one pistol, grenade, ammunition and other war-like items were also recovered from the slain terrorists.