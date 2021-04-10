Sopore Police Busts LeT Network Involved In Killing Of Two Municipal Councillors In Valley

Sopore Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba network involved in the militant attack of March 29 by apprehending the OGW's and seizure of the Bike used in the attack. On 29th March, after the killing of two Municipal councillors and a Police official, multiple CASO's (Cordon and Search Operations) were launched by Sopore Police along with other security forces at suspected locations Dangepora, Brath Kalan, Sidiq Colony Sopore, Model Town, Batpora.

Various suspects were picked up for questioning and one suspect OGW (overground worker) namely Ashiq Ahmad Pandith of Dangerpora revealed that the militants namely Mudasir Pandith AKA Maaz along with foreign militant namely Asrar had stayed at his residence from 25-03-2021 to 28-03-2021 and planned the whole militant attack.

During the questioning, the name of another suspect namely Junaid Ahmad Shusha of Model Town Sopore came to the fore. He disclosed that he came in contact with Mudasir Pandith in the month of November 2020 at the residence of his cousin, Umair Ashiq in Model Town Sopore.

Mudasir Pandith AKA Maaz along with his two foreign militants Ahmad and Abu Sariya stayed for the night on instructions of Sayeed Imran, an OGW of LeT outfit.

Mudasir Pandith AKA Maaz convinces Shusha and Umair to work for LeT

Junaid Ahmad Shusha and Umair Ashiq were convinced by Mudasir Pandith Maaz to work for LeT and they were introduced to Sajid Ali-- PoK handler of LeT. Upon disclosure, Umair Ashiq and Sayeed Imran were picked up and confessed that both of them were indeed working for LeT and were providing logistic support to the banned organisation to strengthen their network in main town Sopore and further revealed that they have conducted the recce of Lone Complex Sopore on the directions of Maaz and Sajid.

The statement further stated that upon revelations of these suspects, another hardcore OGW, Shakir Yousuf Bhat resident of Batpora was apprehended who further revealed that he is the cousin of militant Mudasir Pandith Maaz and prior to his joining with militants ranks they were working together as a mechanic in a local workshop at Sopore and was in touch with him since then.

He told that he used to ferry Mudasir and his associates from Sopore to other places (Wagoora, Nowpora Kerri Baramulla, Sahipora, Pandithpora, Tulwari Handwara, Hajin Bandipora).

To execute the militants' action which Maaz along with his foreign associate had hatched at the residence of his maternal cousin Ashiq Ahmad Pandith during their stay from (25 to 28 March). On the directions of the main handler from across namely Sajid Ali, Maaz activated his OGW network, including Junaid Shusha, Umair Ashiq, and Syed Imran. On his directions, Umair recceed the site and send back his feedback.

Then again on 28th, Ashiq Pandith also came to the complex for recce. In the late evening of 28th March this year, Shakir along with his friend Feroz Ahmed Bhat resident of Batpora Sopore went to Dangerpora to bring Maaz and his foreign militant to Batpora and stayed at the residence of Feroz Ahmad Bhat for the night. From their stay at Feroz's home, they again communicated with other OGW's about conducting physical recce.

He directed Junaid Ahmad Shusha and Syed Imran of Model Town Sopore to remain present near the Municipal office the next day (29th March from 9.00 Hrs) On the next day Shakir took Maaz and foreign militant Asrar on his bike following interiors roads, in order to avoid security checkpoints.

They reached the place of the occurrence where his other associates were waiting for them as per their prior (last night ) directions.

Before entering the complex militant Maaz asked the duo (Junaid and Imran) to go inside and to get the latest information regarding the presence of Police personal and councillors.

At about 12.48 hrs militants went inside the complex and indiscriminately opened fire upon Police personal and councillors resulting death of councillor Riyaz Ahamd Peer on the spot and SPO Shafat Ahmad and seriously injuring councillor Shamus Din Pir who later succumbed to his injuries.

They then boarded Shakir's bike and escaped into Syedpora Orchards using interior roads. Sopore Police along with the sister agencies are working tirelessly to nab or eliminate the dreaded militants, the statement reads

(Credits: Arawat Mehraj)

(Image Credits: Arawat Mehraj)