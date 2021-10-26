Soren hands over appointment letter to dependent of soldier killed in Galwan Valley

Ranchi, Oct 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday handed over appointment letter to dependent of soldier Kundan Kumar Ojha of Sabhibganj who was killed while defending the country's territorial integrity in Galwan Valley.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed on June 15 last year in the Galwan Valley in fierce hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave appointment letter to Namrata Kumari, dependent of soldier Kundan Kumar Ojha of Sahibganj martyred in an encounter with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley," an official statement said.

Soren presented the appointment letter during the passing out parade of police personnel of the Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) at Sahibganj.

The family of Ojha has already been given ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh earlier.

The CM also provided an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the dependent of CRPF jawan Kuldeep Oraon, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Srinagar and Munna Yadav, who was killed in a militant attack in Chhattisgarh.

"The chief minister presented an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to Vandana Oraon, dependent of Kuldeep Oraon, a CRPF jawan who martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Srinagar on July 2, 2020," the statement said, adding that she is already working in Bengal Police.

Soren provided an ex-gratia grant of 10 lakhs to Nitai Kumari, dependent of Munna Yadav (CRPF), a resident of Sahibganj, killed in a militant attack in Chhattisgarh. She has already received the appointment letter.

He also felicitated 15 police personnel for their excellent performance in examination conducted after training.

Addressing the trainees, the chief minister exuded confidence that the newly passed out jawans would discharge their duties with dedication and commitment.

Expressing happiness, the chief minister said that out of 502 candidates who have received basic training, 94 are women.

"This shows that women empowerment is being promoted in the police department. Today women are successfully fulfilling their responsibilities on every front," Soren said. PTI NAM RG RG

