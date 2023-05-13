Soren Inaugurates Tata Trusts’ Cancer Hospital & Research Centre In Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday inaugurated Ranchi Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (RCHRC) set up by Tata Trusts. The 82-bed RCHRC will be operated under the aegis of the Tata Cancer Care Foundation (TCCF), which also operates a hospital in Tirupati and an onco-pathology lab in Mumbai.

Soren said, “The health facility related to cancer was negligible in Jharkhand. Since the formation of the government, several efforts have been made in this regard. Now patients will no longer need to make long and expensive journeys to other cities for treatment. They will get world-class treatment with affordable and good quality care,” he said.

Built on 25 acres of land, the RCHRC is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, well-equipped laboratory and diagnostics equipment including high-end CT and MRI scanners, digital mammography machines as well as advanced linear accelerator and brachytherapy machines to administer radiotherapy, an official said.

Tata Trusts trustee and Tata Steel Vice Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Steel MD and CEO TV Narendran were also present on the occasion among other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, Noel Tata said that Tata Trusts has, since 2017, been developing and augmenting cancer facilities across six states - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.