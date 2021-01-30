'Soul Can Be Healed Through Meditation & God's Love': Sister Jayanti Shares Mantra

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BK Sister Jayanti- the European Director of the Brahma Kumaris opined that it is possible to heal the soul. According to her, the soul can be healed only through meditation and God's love. Maintaining that the healing of a soul is a very different matter as compared to physical healing of the body, she stressed that meditation strengthens one's connection with God. Moreover, BK Sister Jayanti contended that God's love can then be shared with as many people as possible.

Brahma Kumaris' BK Sister Jayanti remarked, "If you scratch below the surface, I don't think there is a single human being around at this moment who doesn't have pain and sorrow that they are carrying. It is only through meditation and God's love that soul can be healed. In physical terms, I scratch myself and there is a bit of blood or I have an accident and there is a lot of blood spilled. (There is) a race to heal the body. But the healing of the soul is a very different matter."

She added, "It is not even a question of time. Something may have happened 10 years ago, 20 years ago and I still carry the pain of that. My experience is that in meditation, I am genuinely feeling that I want to come closer to God. I want to be able to move forward. Then, my connection with God opens up a stream of love. And the power of God's love is such that the power is able to heal the wounds of the soul. And my wounds have been healed and I am filling myself with God's love so that my own heart becomes open and generous, then I can share that pure love not with one, not with two, not with 4 but with each and every individual that I am in contact with."

'Possible to go through whole transformation'

Continuing her argument, the European Director of the Brahma Kumaris contended that the entire world is need of healing at the moment. She said, "The whole of the world is in the need of healing at this moment. This is why there is such anger and violence and aggression that we see continuously. When I am hurt, there is a saying that goes something like this- hurt people, hurt people. This is a fact. So, if I can heal myself with God's love, then I can also be an instrument to connect others with God so that they can also take this healing power of love from God."

"Not only is it possible to heal oneself through God's love, It is possible to go through a whole transformation. And through that transformation be able to remove whatever is negative in oneself. If you think about it, you see that whenever there is a negative thought- its ego, its anger, greed, attachment whatever, the basis of that thought is a false notion that my identity is connected with my physical form," BK Sister Jayanti elaborated.

