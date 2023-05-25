The Indian Army is training a bunch of 23 young adventure sports enthusiasts in a bid to create human ability biomes to guard national borders. Titled Soul of Steel - Himalayan Challenge, the programme is aimed at creating a network of self-sustaining, natural ecosystems to build a large, skilled and dependable resource pool of trained locals along forward areas. The Army is conducting the training programme along the India-China border in Uttarakhand, in collaboration with CLAW Global.

CLAW Global LLP is a team of Special Forces veterans from the Indian Army. The three-month-long Soul of Steel challenge is currently in its final phase. Focused on the development of skill and endurance, the training regimen of the challenge includes rock craft, ice craft and snow craft.

'Indian Army for Adventure.'



Best wishes to the 23 young adventure enthusiasts for their final phase of adventure activities along the border areas, facilitated by #IndianArmy. https://t.co/FDRGserk5A — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 22, 2023

The Soul of Steel challenge

The Soul of Steel Challenge was inaugurated by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 14, 2023, in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. The joint team of CLAW Global and the Indian Army used Uttarakhand’s Gamshali village as a staging area to train the participants of the challenge. Situated at an altitude of 11,033 feet, Gamshali is the second-last village in the Niti Valley. Currently, the 23 participants of the Soul of Steel Challenge have advanced to the third stage which required induction into the glacier and an 18,600 feet summit.

The Soul of Steel-Himalayan Challenge comes amid the government's push to enhance India’s border infrastructure, especially along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Notably, India and China locked horns in May 2020 in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley followed by a military stand-off. The deadly melee engagement between Indian troops from the Bihar Regiment and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops was sparked by border transgression by the Chinese troops.

Image: CLAW Global (Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Maj Vivek Jacob)

The establishment of Human Ability Biomes is planned in such a way that it encourages global participation from adventure sports enthusiasts while simultaneously leading to the creation of model villages along the border. This will promote international tourism in addition to acting as a strategic support mechanism for the Indian Armed Forces in ensuring border integrity. Notably, CLAW Global was founded by Major Vivek Jacob (Retd), a veteran from the Indian Army's 9 Para (SF) battalion of the Parachute Regiment.