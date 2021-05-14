Soumya Santhosh's Mortal Remains To Be Repatriated From Israel To Kerala Tomorrow: MoS MEA

In the latest development, the mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in the rocket strikes in Israel's Ashkelon, will be brought back to India on Friday, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan informed. Soumya Santhosh, a 30-year-old caretaker from Kerala, was killed in the rocket attack triggered by the Hamas militants on May 10 while she was reportedly on a video call with her husband. Taking to Twitter, MoS V Muraleedharan informed that the mortal remains of Soumya would be repatriated from Israel to Kerala via Delhi and that he would personally receive the body on its arrival in Delhi.

The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi. They will reach her native place tomorrow.



I will personally be receiving the remains in Delhi.



May her soul rest in peace. — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) May 14, 2021

Soumya Santhosh's Family speaks to Republic

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Soumya Santhosh's brother-in-law said, "This incident happened, while she was on a video call with her family. The family she was living with was instructed to move to a safer location."

Israel sends air, ground troops to Gaza

Israel's Iron Dome missiles could be seen from Tel Aviv late on Thursday as the missile defence system activated to intercept rockets fired from Gaza into southern Israel. Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel during the day as Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and shells, and called up 9,000 more reservists who could be used to stage a ground invasion. The hostilities intensified despite mediation efforts by Egyptian negotiators who held in-person talks with both sides. Earlier in the day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited batteries of the Iron Dome missile defence system, which the military said had intercepted 90% of the 1,200 rockets that had reached Israel from Gaza so far.

According to the Health Ministry, 103 people have been killed in Gaza, including 27 children since the Israeli airstrikes started on Monday. As Palestinians celebrated the first day of the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday on Thursday, the four days of cross-border violence showed no signs of abating. In response to a fresh barrage of rocket fire from the Hamas-run enclave, Israel said it sent ground forces into action and pounded Gaza on Friday. According to reports, Israeli Army spokesman John Conricus confirmed the escalation but did not specify the nature of the action.

Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, has ordered the mobilisation of an additional 9,000 reservists, implying a potential land invasion of Arab-controlled territory. Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the chief military spokesman, echoed his stance, saying that reserve forces, tanks, and heavy artillery were accumulating along the Gaza border and were ready for "mobilisation at any given moment." With devastation hitting new heights every day, the conflict is expected to have far-reaching consequences beyond the Intifada in Palestine.