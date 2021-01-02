Sourav Ganguly Hospitalised: WB Guv Assures 'BCCI President's Condition Is Improving'

Soon after the news surfaced of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wished the former Indian cricket team captain a speedy recovery. The West Bengal governor further informed that Ganguly is in stable condition, after gathering information from the CEO of Woodlands Hospital, where Ganguly has been admitted after he complained of the chest pain.

Wishing speedy recovery for @SGanguly99 who suffered a heart attack. Gathered from CEO Woodlands Hospital that he is stable. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 2, 2021

Speaking with media, the governor assured the 'Dada' is being given the best of the treatment and that he will recover soon while adding that he has also conveyed to the hospital if any further assistance is required "the governor is just a phone call away".

"The moment I got this news, I immediately got in touch with hospital authorities and they told me that he has been admitted. There was an issue with respect to heart ailment. He has been looked after, the situation is improving. He is stable and hospital authorities have assured me that best of the treatment will be given to him," Dhankhar said. "I am sure dada will come out fighting fit soon enough. I again join all of you in conveying my very best wishes to him for very speedy recovery. I have conveyed to hospital authorities if anything else is required to be done, the governor is only a phone call away," he added.

'Undergoing primary angioplasty'

While informing about Ganguly's health, CEO of Woodlands Hospital Dr Rupali Basu stated that the former captain is "stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti-platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now."

Earlier in the day, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to inform that Ganguly is stable and responding well to the treatment while adding that he has spoken to Ganguly's family. Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) chief was admitted to the hospital after he experienced chest pain while working out at the gym at his residence. After the diagnostic tests, it was found out that he suffered a heart condition.

The Kolkata hospital has set up a three-member board headed by Dr Saroj Mondal who would perform the angioplasty, and Ganguly would be discharged shortly after, said hospital sources.

The BCCI president on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya. Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Ganguly met Governor Dhankhar on Sunday

Speculations were ripe of Ganguly joining politics as the former cricketer met the governor on Sunday upon the latter's invitation. Clearing all the speculations on him joining politics, Ganguly had said, "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that."

Thereafter, Ganguly too invited the governor to visit Eden Gardens, to which the governor responded in affirmative. Governor Dhankhar took to Twitter to inform the people of the country.

Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues.



Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864. pic.twitter.com/tB3Rtb4ZD6 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

pic.twitter.com/G1YXvdtR1t — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

