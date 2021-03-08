Sourav Ganguly Speaks To Arnab Goswami, Opens Up On Decision To Retire From Cricket

Republic Bangla kicked off its innings in style on Sunday as it promised to take the Bengali-news genre by storm. Before the first message from Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on the launch day of the Network's newest channel Republic Bangla, a glimpse of his interview with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly also aired on TV. The former Indian Captain opened up on numerous aspects of his life and career, right from his recent health issue, politics to his role leading Indian cricket currently and his playing career in the past, in the interview.

READ: BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Republic Scoops 1st Sourav Ganguly Interview Upon Republic Bangla Launch

Sourav Ganguly speaks to Arnab Goswami

When asked about his decision to retire from cricket, Sourav Ganguly told Arnab Goswami that the urge to play ‘one more Test’ again used to play a role over the right time to hang up his boots. You leave when you are at your best, people should ask ‘why?’ rather than ‘why not?’, that every generation of cricketers should remember." The 'Prince of Kolkata' added, "You need to know when to leave something. That is very important." The aggressive ex-Team India batsman also stated, "I had to deliver, was fighting for my place. It is a two thought process, that you perform to be good, and play for a long period of time. At the same time, at the back of the time, it was like if you didn’t somebody else, because it is that competitive." 'Dada', however, said, "I will never get tired of cricket. I will always be associated with it in one way or another."

Sourav Ganguly had retired from international cricket after the Test series against Australia at home in 2008. He scored 7,212 runs in 113 Tests and 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs. Ganguly was credited for leading an Indian side that started winning abroad in Tests, while the major highlight in his ODI career was taking India to the final of the 2003 World Cup.

READ: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Hails India's 'monumental Effort' After Sealing WTC Final Berth

He continued to play in the Indian Premier League for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors India after his retirement till 2012, before retiring from all forms of cricket

The Sourav Ganguly will be aired soon on R Bangla.

READ: Sourav Ganguly Wins Over Graeme Smith, Ex-RSA Captain Lashes Out At Australia's Attitude

READ: Virender Sehwag Names Ex-player Who Influenced Sourav Ganguly To Make Him Open: WATCH

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.