Sourav Ganguly 'still The Same In Body & Mind'; Recounts Health Scare To Arnab Goswami

In a blockbuster start to Republic Media Network's foray in the Bengali news genre, Republic Bangla scooped Sourav Ganguly's interview upon the channel’s launch. Speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the BCCI President and cricket legend spoke extensively about his health, ongoing tenure at the helm of the BCCI, his attachment to Cricket, potential future, views on politics, and a lot more. However, what is likely to have interested the multitudes of Ganguly's fans the most was Ganguly's update on his own health, following his hospitalisation on Jan 2 and subsequent procedures that he underwent.

'Things happen in life': Sourav Ganguly on his hospitalisation

During his interaction, Sourav Ganguly spoke about how blocks were found in his arteries on Jan 2 after he had felt something resembling acidity while working out at his home.

"I work out very often, even that day, after a workout and running for 40 minutes, I felt a bit of acidity and indigestion. The previous day, we had a good meal at home after a long time (New Year's day) as I was not going out due to COVID-19 to have outside food, maybe that is why there was a bit of indigestion. But as the acidity was not subsiding, my mother asked me to go to the hospital for a checkup. I have a hereditary issue of heart problems. After the check-up, the doctor said there are a couple of blocks in my arteries, but my heart was fine," Ganguly said.

"This is a correction in my life. These small things keep happening," he added. In a message to the people of West Bengal, Sourav Ganguly once again put it on record that he had completely recovered and is back to normal life. The BCCI legend has also resumed that he is back to work, a month after he was hospitalised, and is focusing on his health keeping his family in mind.

"Initially I felt a little bad about it because as I am just 48. What I was before 2nd January, I am still the same in terms of all feelings, body, health," Ganguly said.

He also spoke copiously about his time with the Indian Cricket team, particularly the circumstances in which he took up the captaincy, and his subsequent time up till his appointment as BCCI President. Remarking on 'opportunities' and the future, Ganguly essentially said two things - that one never knows where life may take them, and that one should do what makes them happy.

