South Africa Riots: EAM Jaishankar Dials Counterpart To Ensure Safety; Helpline No Here

Amid deadly week-long riots in Durban, India's Ministry of External Affairs assured the Indian communities in South Africa that they were in constant touch with the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of lives and livelihood of those facing uncertainty.

Taking to Twitter, the Consulate of India in Durban established the same, "We are in touch with the South African Government & its concerned agencies to ensure the safety of lives & livelihoods of the Indian community facing uncertainty in SouthAfrica"

EAM Jaishankar in touch with South African counterpart

The External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar spoke to his South African counterpart Dr Naledi Pandor who asserted that the early restoration of normalcy and peace was the South African government's utmost priority.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of South Africa in Delhi updated the Government of India about the prolonged disturbing riots in South Africa and assured them about being in touch with Indian leaders. They also mentioned offering support and assistance to distressed families.

Consulate General of India in Durban stated, "The High Commissioner of South Africa in New Delhi has also updated the Government of India on the situation in South Africa. High Commission of India in Pretoria and Consulate General of India in Durban are in contact with Indian community leaders and have offered support and assistance for distressed families."

Consulate General of India in South Africa enumerated helpline numbers too. The families can contact local authorities at the following:

0648800086

0679056812

Violence in South Africa

The civil unrest ensued after former President Jacob Zuma was imprisoned to serve a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018.

Over 115 people have been killed in the violence. According to local authorities, clean-up operations have begun following the clashes that sparked after the imprisonment of their former Head of State. Amounting to one of the largest deployments of armed forces since the end of white hegemony rule, over 25,000 South African troops were stationed at disrupted zones. The government said 10,000 soldiers were with people who took to the streets for purposes of patrolling another 12,000 reserve force troops were on duty too.

Arson attacks were reported in KwaZulu-Natal which is Zuma's home town where people attacked shopping centres while several factories and warehouses were smouldered too.