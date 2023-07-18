South African Finance Minister Meets Gujarat CM To Discuss Trade And Investments

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit being hosted by Gujarat, South African Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar on July 18.

According to the sources close the Chief Minister's office, the two leaders met to understand how to deepen the collaborative efforts towards establishing a thriving ecosystem of businesses and start-up. South African delegation also had a discussion with the Gujarat CM over how the two countries can come together to improve trade in the sectors like renewable energy, gems and jewelry, agro food processing, education, tourism and medical tourism.

"South Africa is a great friend of India and of course has a special connection with Gujarat. The father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi had also started his Satyagraha in South Africa. I implore my South African delegates to also visit the Sabarmati Ashram and Dandi Kutir. Gujarat is a great destination for investments and is also a policy-driven State that works for the betterment of the businesses and trade," said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after the meeting.

The two leaders also spoke at length about the collaborations in the start-up sector and MSMEs to boost synergy, sources confirmed. Moreover, the CMO told Republic that the South African delegation had promised to play a major role in the upcoming vibrant summit and they also expressed gratitude to CM Bhupendra Patel for hosting the G20 Summit.