Donald Trump Compares South Carolina Rally Crowd With 'Namaste Trump' Event, Lauds PM Modi

Speaking at a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, US President Donald Trump heaped praises on the ‘Namaste Trump’ event that witnessed a turnout of more than one lakh people and compared it to the crowd which had gathered. Moreover, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remarked that he was loved by the people of India. US President Trump stated that he could never possibly get excited about the crowd at his rallies after getting a massive reception at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad. Describing his India visit as “worthwhile”, he noted that India not only had a “great” leader but also the people of India loved the US.

US President Donald Trump remarked, “They actually have a 1,29,000-seat stadium. The place was packed. The field is three times the size. It is the biggest cricket stadium. I was with the Prime Minister of India Modi- great guy, loved by the people of India. And we had an amazing thing. And here’s the problem. This is a big crowd. And, normally I like talking about my crowds because I get crowds like nobody (else). But I just got back from 1,40,000- 1,60,000 people and now I am coming here. It is hard to be enthused, you understand that.”

He added, “I may never be excited about a crowd again after going to India. But they have 1.5 billion people, we have 350 (million). So, we are doing pretty well. I love this crowd and I love that crowd too. They have a great leader and they have great love for the people of this country. That was really a worthwhile trip.”

Donald Trump's visit to India

One of the main highlights of the US President’s visit to India was the ‘Namaste Trump’ event on February 24. Organised by the Donald Trump Nagarik Abhinandan Samiti (Citizen Felicitation Committee for Donald Trump), it was designed on the lines of 'Howdy, Modi!' held in Houston last year. Both US President Donald Trump and PM Modi addressed a crowd of more than one lakh gathered at the Motera stadium, highlighting the significance of the India-US relationship.

Several important dignitaries such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were in attendance. On the second day, the US President and PM Modi held wide-ranging talks on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security. After the Presidential banquet on February 25, Donald Trump departed for India along with his delegation.

