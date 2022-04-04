South Delhi Mayor Directs Closure Of Meat Shops During Navratri, Cites 'public Sentiment'

In a significant development, South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday, April 04, announced that no meat shop will be allowed to open in the area during the ongoing Navratri celebrations. Announcing the decision, the Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Mukkesh Suryaan said "During Navratri, 99% of households in Delhi don't even use garlic & onion, so we've decided that no meat shops will be open in South MCD."

He further noted that the decision will be implemented starting tomorrow. South MCD will be also imposing fines on the violators. The closure of shops shall be implemented from April 2 to 11, during the course of nine days of the Navratri Festival. The South MCD has stated that they have taken the decision keeping in mind the ‘sentiments of the public.’

'Meat shops banned keeping sentiments of public in mind': South MCD Mayor

Directives for the closure of the meat shops in the area have been issued to the concerned officers, Mukkesh Suryaan further informed. “During Navratri days, people visit temples to pay their respect to the Goddess and to seek blessings for themselves and their families. These days, people forgo even the use of onion and garlic in their diets and the sight of meat being sold in open or near temples makes them uncomfortable. Their religious belief and sentiments are also affected when they come across meat shops or when they have to bear with the foul smell of the meat on their way to offer their daily prayers to the Goddess,” Suryaan informed in a statement.

Keeping in view the sentiments of the public, necessary directions may be issued to officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the 9-day period of Navratri festival from 2nd April to 11th April:Mukkesh Suryaan, Mayor, South Delhi Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/VbeMQCie5q — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

“Moreover, some meat shops dump waste in gutters or beside the road, which the stray dogs feed on. It is not only unhygienic but also an appalling sight for passersby. Such events can be restricted if the meat shops are closed down during the period of the Navratri festival in the area under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the closing of meat shops near temples is also necessary to maintain cleanliness around temples,” the statement further read.

A day ago, Ghaziabad mayor, who had pronounced a similar directive, junked the order demanding the closure of all meat shops. On Saturday, Mayor Asha Sharma issued an amendment stating that retailers must follow the Uttar Pradesh government's orders.