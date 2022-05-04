South Delhi MCD To Begin Encroachment Drive In City From May 4; Check Details

The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) Central Zone is all set to start its drive against illegal encroachments from parts of the city in the first phase starting from May 4 for eight days. As a part of this, encroachments from roads and illegal constructions will be demolished. Also, letters have been written to South and South-east DCPs in concern to the order issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Central Zone, SDMC.

Furthermore, the order also seeks the necessary police force including lady police to the MCD staff for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal actions. The Municipal staff will be reaching the concerned places at 10:30 AM and further start their actions.

Speaking about the first phase of the encroachment drive, it will begin will May 4, Wednesday, and conclude on May 13, Friday. Check details of the dates and locations of the encroachment removal programme.

May 4, 2022: In and around MB Road (including Ram Kishore STF Team in action), Karni Singh Shooting Range

May 5, 2022: Kalindi Kunj (main road from Kalandi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station)

May 6, 2022: Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp

May 9, 2022: Main Road Shaheen Bagh (G Block) from Jasola Canal to Kalandi Kunj Park

May 10, 2022: New Friends Colony to Bodh Dharm Mandir (in and around Gurudwara Road)

May 11, 2022: Lodhi Colony, Meherchand Market, in and Around Sai Mandir and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

May 12, 2022: Dhirsen Marg, Iskcon Temple Marg, Kalka Devi Marg, and its surrounding areas.

May 13, 2022: Khadda colony and its surrounding areas.

Speaking on the same, standing committee chairman Rajpal Singh, Central Zone South MCD, said that the discussions have taken place with the police and they have received a positive response and cooperation. "They will involve in this organised program. No notice is required in the anti-encroachment drive. These people should be treated strictly", he added.

Mentioning the previous encroachment drives, he said that some political parties created an atmosphere he further added, "This time we are fully prepared and will not compromise. Our team has ensured that we will work for people's security."

SDMC's crackdown on encroachers

Notably, the details came days after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation cracked down on encroachers in all its four zones and further removed temporary structures and illegal hoardings as well impounded vehicles, freeing a nearly five km road stretch. Prior to this, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta in a letter to the mayors of South and East corporations sought the removal of encroachments "by Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and anti-social elements" in their areas.

Image: PTI