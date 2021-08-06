South East Asian Countries Administered 618.5M COVID Vaccine Jabs, India The Most: WHO

The World Health Organization, in a statement, observed that around 618.5 million vaccine doses had been administered in the south-east region of the world, out of which India had administered maximum doses, 489 million till August 6. Around 146 million people have been fully vaccinated in India out of 489 million total doses.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region said in a statement, "Countries across the region are making unprecedented efforts to reach more and more people with life-saving COVID-19 vaccines demonstrating their commitment to containing the pandemic at the earliest. We must continue these and also, stringently implement public health and social measures.

South-East Asian Countries moved faster in vaccination: WHO

In the latest report, the WHO has also shared the figures of nations other than India have been shared. The report says Indonesia, the first in the region to launch a COVID-19 vaccination drive, has administered 71 million doses, followed by 18 million doses in Thailand.

Thailand has vaccinated around 84 % of its health care workers. With Sri Lanka administering about 13 million doses. It has been able to expand its vaccination programme to around 5,00,000 people per day.

Other countries like Bangladesh is also scaling up vaccination in the area and is preparing to vaccinate Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar area. With the lowest population among all, Bhutan has achieved coverage of 70 per 100 population with the first dose and 62 per 100 population with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the highest in the region so far.

The island nation Maldives has vaccinated half its population with two doses and nearly 60 per 100 coverage with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, whereas Nepal has vaccinated more than 70 per cent of its health and frontline workers and elderly population with at least one dose of the vaccine.

"Countries in the region are striving to achieve WHO's goal of having 10 per cent of the population fully vaccinated by September end, 40 per cent by the end of this year, and 70 per cent by mid-2022," the WHO Regional Director said. The WHO director adds, "This is also the time to closely evaluate vaccination coverage data to see who is being left out, where, and why."

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Credit: Unsplash