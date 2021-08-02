South Goa Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till August 9 Even As Cases Decline

To control the spread of COVID-19, the South Goa district administration extended the curfew in the district till August 9. The district administration also extended COVID curbs on multiple activities and facilities like cinema halls, casinos, cruises, spas, auditoriums and weekly markets. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions are also going to remain shut. If any educational institute wants to conduct any exam, they must seek permission from the government.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity along with indoor gyms. Sports complexes and stadiums will be allowed to host athletes but without spectators. Banks, Insurance offices and other important financial institutions will remain operative. Religious places will continue to welcome a maximum of 15 people and the devotees must follow social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour. Bus services will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

Fully vaccinated people can enter the district if they have been vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of entry and provided that they have no symptoms. The guidelines apply only for those people who belong to the workforce from other states who travel for work opportunities, business and employment. Other activities like casinos, auditoriums, entertainment parks, cruises and weekly markets will also remain closed.

Current COVID situation in Goa

Goa has been recovering well from the second wave after the state was caught in the middle of a major oxygen crisis. During the second wave, Goa was unable to control the deaths of people due to oxygen shortage across hospitals, but on Sunday, the entire state only reported one death due to COVID-19. On Sunday, the state added another 59 cases of coronavirus. A total of 105 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as there are now 1,011 active cases in the state. The rate of recovery stands at 97.57 percent. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Goa has accumulated a total of 1,71,205 cases and 1,67,046 recoveries. The total death toll remains at 3,148.

Goa also missed its July 31 deadline to complete administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to all eligible beneficiaries as only 87 per cent of the target has been met, a senior official said on July 1. The July 31 deadline was set by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with the aim of getting the state prepared to tackle a possible third wave of infection.

(with inputs from agencies)