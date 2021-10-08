South Kolkata Club Selects 'NRC' And Migrant People As Theme For Durga Puja Pandal

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations across the country, South Kolkata's Barisha Club has come up with a theme called 'Bhager Maa' (Mother of the division) this year, focussing on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the migrant people. The club is famous in the city of Kolkata for selecting out-of-the-box themes for making Durga Puja pandal.

The Pandal is designed in such a way that it seems to be separated into two divisions. The left side shows the Bangladesh border and the right side shows the Indian border, with a huge cage built in between, which shows a woman carrying an idol of goddess Durga along with her four children in a detention camp.

The event organiser described that the woman's statue at the pandal is kept achromatic to depict that the woman's life has turned colourless after being separated from her home. According to ANI, the vibrant coloured saree denoted the saree the woman wore when she got married, a saree that she finds worthless after being separated from her family.

Event organiser Debaprashad Bose was quoted by ANI as saying, "Our aim is to request government that these kinds of things should not happen because it only brings sadness to people as they will be left homeless."

The final list of NRC

On August 31, 2019, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) state coordinator's office released the final NRC list. Around 3,11,21,004 Assam residents were found eligible, while 19,06,657 Assam residents were found ineligible. The exclusion includes the number of people who did not submit their papers to the National Register of Citizens authorities.

The exclusion of 19 lakh people is a major decrease from a whopping 40 lakh people who were excluded in the second draft published in July 2018. Amid the COVID pandemic, NRC officials of the state did not issue official notice rejecting the excluded population's citizenship.

NRC, first published in Assam in 1951, is being updated based on the top court's orders to segregate Indian citizens living in the state from the people who illegally entered the India border from Bangladesh.

(With ANI Inputs)