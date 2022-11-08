South Korean Envoy Chang Jae-bok Visits Kashmir, Hails India-South Korea Partnership

South Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, made a planned official visit to Jammu and Kashmir(UT) capital Srinagar between Oct 31 to Nov 2. During the visit, the Ambassador met various stakeholders including Pandurang K. Pole, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, and office bearers of the J&K Policy Institute and its staff. “They have discussed issues pertaining to the bilateral cooperation in various domains, current situation, and development journey of the region,” the ministry of foreign affairs of the Republic of South Korea said in a statement.

Lecture at Kashmir University on Korea-India bilateral relations

During his visit to Srinagar, Ambassador Chang Jae-bok also addressed the students at the University of Kashmir. He had a meeting with Nilofer Khan, the Vice Chancellor and Deans of the University. The two counterparts discussed ways to bolster cooperation in the educational sector. Jae-bok delivered a lecture at the University on Korea-India bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between India and South Korea. South Korea’s ambassador to India emphasized the significance of the people-to-people contact between India and South Korea and pledged to boost the Indian students' entry to the country under the global education programme.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor Nilofer Khan hailed the visit by Chang, saying that it is important as it opens up “opportunities for collaborative research, cultural exchange programmes and scholarships avenues.” She discussed the academic and research progress between the two countries, also noting that the University of Kashmir was among the best academic institution in India. She also chaired a session with the delegation that arrived with the Korean ambassador to explore means to enhance the partnerships across domains of mutual interests between the two sides.

Jae-bok Chang asked the students to join in mourning for the victims and bereaved families of the Itaewon accident in Seoul as well as the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat. This would be Ambassador Chang Jae-bok’s second visit to India. Last year in July, during his visit he attended a ceremony at the Indo-Korean Friendship park and held a wreath-laying ceremony. At the time, he met with Nagesh Singh, Chief of Protocol of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, and presented the working copies of his Letter of Credence to him.