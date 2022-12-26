South Korean, Maharashtra Tourist Die In Two Separate Paragliding Mishaps Within 24 Hours

In a shocking development, two men died in two separate paragliding incidents in the country within 24 hours, in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

A 50-year-old man from South Korea died after falling 50 feet to the ground while paragliding in Gujarat's Mehsana district, while another man from Maharashtra died during paragliding in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Both incidents occurred on Saturday, December 24.

Maharashtra tourist dies in Himachal

A 30-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died after falling during paragliding in the Dobhi area of the Kullu district on Saturday, December 24. According to PTI, the victim fell hundreds of feet following a harness failure. While the tourist died on the spot, the pilot of the paraglider returned safely.

The tourist was identified as Suraj Sanjay Shah. He was a resident of Shirval village in Maharashtra's Satara district and was visiting Himachal Pradesh's Manali with his friends.

"The pilot is safe but the passenger died on the spot. A case of negligence act has been registered under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC Act," Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

South Koren tourist falls to death in Gujarat

A South Korean tourist died after falling to the ground while paragliding in the Mehsana district of Gujarat. The accident took place on Saturday evening at a school ground in Visatpura village near Kadi town of the district. The 50-year-old deceased has been identified as Shin Byeong Moon.

The incident was caught on camera. The man reportedly fell 50 feet to the ground while paragliding.

(With PTI inputs)