South Korean Vlogger Hyojeong Narrates How Shameless Louts Harassed Her On A Mumbai Road

South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park is getting loads of support as she braved a disturbing experience of harassment in the suburban Khar area of Mumbai on the night of November 29. The YouTuber was harassed during her live streaming when two miscreants approached her and tried to grab her in a public place. Identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, both the accused have been arrested after an FIR was registered against them at the Khar police station.

Following the incident, Hyojeong Park visited Republic TV's studio on December 1 where she shared her experience and revealed if it changed her perception of India.

Explaining what transpired that day, Park said, "I started the live-streaming to show people about the travel and I was walking back to my hotel. It was around 11:50 (pm) and I was almost there but there were two guys standing at a street and one of them yelled ‘I love you’. And when you are making the content, sometimes people want to engage in the conversation or they show interest.”

“So I was still walking back to the hotel, I tell him ‘Oh yeah, I love you back’ and then one of the guys started to come to me and he put his one arm on my shoulder and he tried to kiss me one time on my cheek,'' she said. ''But luckily, there was one viewer who was watching my stream live and he already watched the whole situation near by. He came to help me and told them in Hindi. I didn’t really understand the conversation but after he said something, they started to keep distance,” she further said adding that she then ran back to her hotel.

She also revealed that there were many people around when the accused grabbed her hand and forced her to go with them but only one person who was watching her video came to her rescue. Park, however, said she "totally understands" as no one wants to engage in a matter concerning a stranger. "I don't blame those who did not help me," she said.

'I was crying in my bed'

The South Korean vlogger revealed that the incident made her cry but since the incident was recorded on camera, she summoned the courage to reach out to Mumbai police. "After what happened I was just crying in my bed. But one of my Indian friends told me we have the video footage and we should upload it and tell the Mumbai Police," she told Republic TV.

#LIVE | I didn't have capacity to go to the Police station after that, because it was midnight, I didn't know how to file a case, I didn't know how to give evidence...: Korean Vlogger Hyojeong Park who was harassed https://t.co/eE1AMHLYDJ pic.twitter.com/cYEOHcyrHk — Republic (@republic) December 1, 2022

Park also said that many people blamed her instead for the incident and advised that she should not be roaming alone in the streets and some even said she should not have visited India. "The sad part was after that happened, someone said it's because you should not walk alone. You travel to India, what do you expect? I wanted to show them. It's not my fault. Nobody should deal with that be it male or female," Park added.

'I have not told my family'

When asked about the reaction in South Korea to the horrific episode, Park said that she has not told her family about this yet, not even her mother because "she has her own problems." She recalled that when the incident transpired, she "did not have the courage to go to the police."

"It was midnight. I was sick. I did not know how to make a case, I didn't know how to give evidence," Park said. She, however, expressed gratitude toward the Mumbai police and added that they took action "faster than I expected".

"I got a call at 2 am. They wanted to send a police officer to make a case. I was sleeping, I was sick," she said. When asked if she is satisfied with the Police action, she replied, "It's a very tricky question. I do have to say I am happy with it. I want to believe the police would have done the same thing even if I wasn't a foreigner or if I didn't have a video. Because it's the right thing to do."

'It's not about India, but about some people who have done wrong': Vlogger Hyojeong Park

#LIVE | 99% of the time I'm meeting amazing people who are inviting me to weddings, buying me pani-puri... It's not about India, it's about people who have done something wrong: Korean Vlogger Hyojeong Park who was harassed https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/TIo0IxNK3w — Republic (@republic) December 1, 2022

Park said that even this experience would not change her perception of India because 'it is the people who have done wrong'. "It will not change at all. This could have happened anywhere in the world," she said asking people not to judge the country over a five-minute video. "99% of the time I'm meeting amazing people who are inviting me to weddings, I get free paani-puri on the street. It's not about India, it's about people who have done something wrong."

She also sent out a message for those who face similar situations but do not speak up. "I want this to be an example for people, not only for women by everyone, if you get harassed speak up," she said.

Image: Republic World