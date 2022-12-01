South Korean Vlogger Opens Up On Harassment Incident; Praises Mumbai Police For Action

South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park, who was harassed in Mumbai while live streaming, praised Mumbai police for their quick action and for arresting the two accused youths. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, she also stated how the events unfolded.

Opening up on the incident, Park said, "My job is of the live streamer. I travel to countries and do live streams to show the travel and new culture to other people. On that day, I was doing live streaming and heading back to hotel. There were two guys on the street. One yelled at me 'I love you'. That things happen quite often when you are filming because people want to engage and are interested in what you are doing. I just keep heading to my hotel and said 'Oh yeah, I love you back'."

She stated that one person put his arm on her shoulder and tried to kiss her. "I was very startled. He grabbed my waist and dragged me to his motorcycle where his friends were also standing and said they will give me a ride home. I was very uncomfortable and did not want them to know my hotel. Then, he again put his arm on my should and tried to kiss me for the second time. I did not know what to do and tried not to escalate situation because I was alone and there were two guys. I started to walk very fast to my hotel and they followed me. They asked me for my phone number. The best thing I could do was to give a fake number," she recalled.

The Youtuber said that the accused did not leave even after she gave them her fake number. "Luckily, one of my viewers, watching the Livestream, was nearby and came to help me. I waited for 5 to 10 minutes and then ran back to my hotel."

"I have experienced this kind of thing in other countries. Unfortunately that time I didn't know if anyone could help. In India, luckily I have friends and people who wanted to help. They put it on Twitter and tagged Mumbai police," she said.

The South Korean national also praised the Mumbai police for their swift action. "I believe that police would have done the same even when I was not a foreigner and was not live Streaming. This could happen anywhere."

South Korean woman YouTuber harassed in Mumbai, 2 arrested

Acting quickly, the Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two people for harassing a South Korean woman during a Livestream in the Khar area of Mumbai.

The South Korean Youtuber was harassed and molested by two men on Tuesday night when she was live streaming. The video showed a person coming very close to her and trying to hold her hand even when she protested.

As the woman tried to run way away from the spot, the same person appeared again on a motorcycle with a friend and offer her a lift which she rejected.

After the video went viral, the police registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused, identified as Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari (20) and Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh (19).