South Western Railway Announces Two Special Express Trains From Mid-October

South Western Railway announced its decision to run special trains between Barmer and Yesvantpur and Vasco-Da-Gama to Patna on Friday, October 9. As per reports, South Western Railway said in a statement, "It is decided to run AC Special Express between Barmer and Yesvantpur and One way Special Humsafar Express from Vasco - Da - Gama to Patna".

RUNNING OF SPECIAL EXPRESS TRAINS

It is decided to run AC Special Express between #Barmer and #Yesvantpur

Train No. 04806 Barmer – Yesvantpur AC Special Weekly Express will depart from Barmer at 03:45 am on every Friday w.e.f 16th October to until further advise. — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) October 9, 2020

READ: Mumbai Sees 2287 New COVID Cases Taking Tally To 2.25 Lakh; 22 More Local Trains Allowed

SWR to run special trains

As per ANI reports, Train No. 04806/04805 Barmer - Yesvantpur - Barmer AC Special Weekly Express will depart from Barmer at 3:45 hrs on every Friday and arrive Yesvantpur at 03:15 hrs on respective Sunday with effect from October 16, 2020.

In the return direction, Train No. 04805 Yesvantpur - Barmer AC Special Weekly Express will depart from Yesvantpur at 10:30 hrs on every Monday and arrive at Barmer at 05:20 hrs on respective Wednesday with effect from October 19, 2020.

READ: Central Railway To Ply 22 More Local Trains From Oct 10 To Prevent Crowding

According to the reports, the train is expected to have a one AC First Class Coach, three AC 2-tier Coaches, ten AC 3-tier Coaches, and two Luggage cum Brake-vans with a generator and one AC Pantry Car.

On the other hand, the Patna one-way special Humsafar Express will leave Vasco da Gama at 18:00 hrs on October 14, 2020 and arrive in Patna at 12:10 hrs on October 16, 2020. As per reports, this train will have eighteen AC 3-tier Coaches and a luggage cum brake-van along with a generator.

As per the COVID-19 health safety protocols, Hand sanitization, thermal screening of passengers, social distancing, wearing of face masks will be strictly followed.

READ: Disabled Persons, Cancer Patients, Accredited Scribes Can Take Mumbai Trains

READ: CR To Run Five Pairs Of Special Trains In Maha From Oct 9

Image/Inputs: ANI