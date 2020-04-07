Indian Railways Deploys More Resources; Mobilises Multiple Hospitals For Covid Patients

South Western zone of the Indian Railways has announced that almost three-fourths of the beds at Divisional Railway hospital in Mysuru have been made available for coronavirus patients. Another hospital in Bengaluru has also been made operational.

More beds available for treatment

South Western Railway on Monday announced, "At Divisional Railway Hospital in Mysuru, 74 beds out of 101 beds are earmarked for COVID-19 patients, with 6 HDU (High Dependency Unit) beds, 6 monitors, 2 ventilators and other essential equipment for emergencies.

A 50-bed hospital having six ICUs in Bengaluru has also become fully operational for those who had tested positive whereas, in Hubli, a 150-bed hospital, comprising of eight ICU beds, four ventilators, six multipara monitors, defibrillators and infusion pumps are available.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Monday, stated that 2500 coaches of the Indian Railways had been converted into isolation coaches keeping ready 40,000 beds for contingency. The Railway Minister also revealed that this was only half of the target that the Indian railways had managed to achieve in a short span of time.

The Railway Ministry on Sunday announced that it was donating Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the coronavirus threat. "Following PM's call, I, Suresh Angadi, will donate one month's salary, 13 lakh rly, PSU employees will donate one day's salary, equal to Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund," Goyal said.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases includes 65 foreign nationals.

