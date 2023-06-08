Southwest Monsoon Arrives In Kerala, Progress Towards Maha Being Monitored, Says IMD Official

The progress of the southwest monsoon that brings rain across the Indian sub continent is being monitored after it arrived in Kerala on Thursday, seven days later than the normal arrival date, an India Meteorological Department official said here.

The normal date for onset of monsoon in Maharashtra is June 10 and in Mumbai is June 11, said S G Kamble, the Mumbai head of IMD Regional Meteorological Centre.

"The progress of the monsoon is being monitored. We will be able to talk about the monsoon onset over Maharashtra in the next two-three days," he said.

"The normal onset date for the monsoon over Mumbai is June 11. The normal onset date for the monsoon over Maharashtra is June 10 when it enters southern Konkan," he said.

Meteorological officials earlier said Cyclone 'Biparjoy' had been impacting the intensity of the monsoon and that its onset over Kerala would be "mild". The normal onset date for southwest monsoon over Kerala is June 1.