Southwest Monsoon To Hit Kerala Today, Five Days Earlier Than Expected: IMD

The onset of the Southwest monsoon over Kerala and nearby regions is likely to arrive five days earlier than the normal date of onset this year. The Southwest monsoon is likely to bring its first showers on Friday, May 27. The early onset will bring major relief from searing temperatures.

As quoted by IMD, “This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 27 with a model error of plus or minus four days."

Reportedly, Kerala has been witnessing heavy rainfall which has been disrupting regular life in some parts of the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday said, “Conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest monsoon over some more parts of South Arabian Sea, entire Maldives and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some part of Comorin area during next 48 hours.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for the day in 12 districts of Kerala on May 19 as the state continues to receive heavy rainfall. IMD issued an orange alert in all the districts of Kerala except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, “Cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas would lead to isolated very heavy rainfall in several parts of the southern state.”

Stay away from high-tide coastal areas: State Disaster Management Authority

Five teams have been deployed by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Kerala. An orange alert indicates heavy rains ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain, a red alert means heavy to extremely heavy downpours of over 20 cm in 24 hours and a yellow alert signifies heavy rainfall between 6 cm to 11 cm.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has directed residents of the state to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside. The SDMA has also advised people not to travel to mountain terrain unless it is an emergency and to avoid night travel until the weather improves.

The district administration has also urged people not to stay near high-tide coastal areas. The IMD had previously projected that the Southwest Monsoon popularly known as Edavapathy will arrive five days prior to the onset date in Kerala