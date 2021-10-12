Southwest Monsoon Withdraws From Gujarat: IMD

The southwest monsoon withdrew from Gujarat on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that this was the second most-delayed withdrawal of the SW monsoon since 1960.

Gujarat received 96.37 per cent of its long period average rainfall so far this season, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The withdrawal of the monsoon commenced last Wednesday and it receded from some parts of west Rajasthan and Gujarat.

"The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire Gujarat state today," the IMD's Ahmedabad centre said in its afternoon weather bulletin.

Zone-wise, Saurashtra received the highest 115.87 per cent of its long average rainfall of 30 years this season, followed by Kutch-112.09 per cent, south Gujarat-94.56 per cent, east-central Gujarat-84.13 per cent and north Gujarat-71.92 per cent, the SEOC said.

District-wise, Devbhumi-Dwarka received the highest amount of rainfall at 143.57 per cent this season, followed by Jamnagar-140.34 per cent, Rajkot-135.80 per cent, Junagadh-130.03 per cent and Porbandar-125.17 per cent.

All these districts are located in the state's Saurashtra region.

Aravalli and Dangs districts received the lowest rainfall at 62.58 and 69.96, respectively, the SEOC said.

This year, the state received the highest 426.21 mm rainfall last month, more than the combined rainfall in June (120.38 mm), July (176.70) and August (65.32 mm), it said.

The southwest monsoon made its onset over Kerala on June 3, after a delay of two days. It then rapidly covered central, west, east, northeast and south India by June 15.

It later covered Delhi, parts of Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh on July 13, five days after the normal onset date, the IMD earlier said.

