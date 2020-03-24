Varun Gandhi Seeks Action On His Constituency's DM & SP And Leading Janta Curfew Parade

Varun Gandhi has asked for called for action to be taken against the Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate (DM) of Pilibhit - his own constituency - for engaging with the crowd and leading a procession during 'Janta curfew'.

Gandhi calls for action

While many people,including myself,are in self-quarantine & India battles COVID-19 on a war footing,the conduct of the SP & DM of Pilibhit is callous & irresponsible.Times like these need mature conduct,like the PM advised.I urge action against those who violated the #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/7pZuPFBmup — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) March 23, 2020

Instead of asking the people to be vigilant and stopping them from gathering, the two officers were spotted leading the local crowd blowing conches and banging utensils, in order to express gratitude to those in essential services.

At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janata Curfew, I have a special request. Will you all help? #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Qi63adPUJh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2020

In an address to the nation on March 19, PM Modi asked the citizens to follow a 14-hour nation-wide 'Janta curfew' in order to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus. In the address, he asked the citizens to thank those in essential services - doctors, delivery boys, media, security personnel, etc by clapping hands, hitting utensils, at home.

However, many incidents were reported across the country where people came on the streets in bring groups, in clear violation of the curfew.

