Varun Gandhi Seeks Action On His Constituency's DM & SP And Leading Janta Curfew Parade

General News

Instead of asking the people to be vigilant and stopping them from gathering, the two officers were spotted leading the local crowd blowing conches 

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Varun Gandhi has asked for called for action to be taken against the Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate (DM) of Pilibhit - his own constituency - for engaging with the crowd and leading a procession during 'Janta curfew'.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: All Domestic Airlines Shut, 30 States & UTs Under Lockdown

Gandhi calls for action

Instead of asking the people to be vigilant and stopping them from gathering, the two officers were spotted leading the local crowd blowing conches and banging utensils, in order to express gratitude to those in essential services. 

READ: Here's What ICMR Says About Hydroxy-Chloroquine - The Drug It Recommended For Coronavirus

In an address to the nation on March 19, PM Modi asked the citizens to follow a 14-hour nation-wide 'Janta curfew' in order to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus. In the address, he asked the citizens to thank those in essential services - doctors, delivery boys, media, security personnel, etc by clapping hands, hitting utensils, at home.

READ: China To Lift Lockdown In Wuhan On April 8 As Coronavirus Cases Drop To Zero

However, many incidents were reported across the country where people came on the streets in bring groups, in clear violation of the curfew.

READ: PM Modi Announces Formation Of COVID-19 Economic Task Force Under Finance Ministry

First Published:
