SP & PSP Slam UP Dy CM's Promise To 'name Roads On Kar Sevaks'; Ask "Why After 4 Yrs?"

Incensed at UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's 'Kar sevak' promise, Samajwadi party (SP) pn Thursday slammed BJP for doing religion-based politics. Claiming that this was BJP's modus operandi near polls SP said that public will not fall for such tactics and will vote based on work. Maurya had reignited the Ayodhya issue vowing to build roads after slain 'kar sevaks'. UP goes to polls in February 2022.

SP: 'BJP does religious politics near UP polls'

"Whenever elections come, BJP starts politics on the basis of caste religion. But people of UP are smarter this time, they will vote in the name of work, not in the name of caste or religion," said SP spokesperson Anurag. Meanwhile, Pragathisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) - headed by Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal- said, "Those who could not build four roads in 4 years, today they talk about building roads in the name of kar sevaks".

Maurya: 'Will build roads on kar sevaks' names'

On Thursday, Maurya claimed that roads would be constructed in UP named after the kar sevaks who died in the 1990 Ayodhya firing. Lashing out at then CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, he lamented that the SP government had fired bullets at unarmed Ram devotees who had come to take 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. The disputed land where the Babri Masjid stood has now been handed over to the Hindus where currently a massive Ram Mandir is being built.

Addressing an event in Ayodhya, Maurya lashed out, "Kar sevaks had come to Ayodhya in 1990 & wanted the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. The then SP govt had fired bullets at the unarmed Lord Ram devotees. Many had died. Today, I announce that roads would be constructed in UP in the name of all such kar sevaks".

The 1990 Ayodhya firing

As per reports, the Ayodhya campaign spearheaded by the RSS, BJP and VHP vowed to counter the Mandal commission movement with its Rath Yatra by LK Advani in October 1990. Spanning from Somnath to Ayodhya, the saffron party veteran along with thousands of followers proceeded to Ayodhya to pay respects to Lord Ram at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site. Vowing to stop them, Mulayam Singh Yadav had declared, "Let them try and enter Ayodhya. We will teach them the meaning of law. No masjid will be broken."

On October 30, a clash erupted between the karsevaks and the police as they tried to enter the Babri Masjid but the police had barricaded about 1.5 km-long pathway to the Babri Masjid. By noon, police received orders from then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav to open fire at the karsevaks which led to stampede and killing of atleast 28 kar sevaks, as per reports. Later, when kar sevaks tried again to enter Babri Masjid - where wanted a Ram temple, UP police fired again. While official records showed 17 deaths but BJP pegged it 56.