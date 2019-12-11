SP, BSP To Oppose CAB In Rajya Sabha; Call It A 'historical Mistake' & 'unconstitutional'

Ahead of the tabling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) voiced against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, calling it a "historical mistake" and a "divisive" decision. Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan also backed his party's stand saying that CAB is an "insult" to the country.

"BJP's step like the CAB is not historic but a historical mistake," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Wednesday.

भाजपा के CAB जैसे क़दम ऐतिहासिक नहीं बल्कि ऐतिहासिक भूल साबित होंगे. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 11, 2019

Alleging that CAB is "unconstitutional", BSP leader Mayawati made it clear that the party will not support the Bill in Rajya Sabha, just as it did not support in Lok Sabha.

BSP chief Mayawati said, "The BSP is of the view that the CAB is divisive and unconstitutional. This is why the BSP voted against it in the Lok Sabha and will do the same in the Rajya Sabha too.

बी.एस.पी. का पुनः यह कहना है कि नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पूर्णतः विभाजनकारी व असंवैधानिक है। इसकी वजह से ही बी.एस.पी. ने लोकसभा में इसके विरोध में अपना मत दिया है और आज राज्यसभा में भी बी.एस.पी. का यही स्टैण्ड रहेगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 11, 2019

READ | 'Shiv Sena's Stand On CAB May Differ In Rajya Sabha': Sanjay Raut

CAB tabled in Rajya Sabha

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight after the hours-long debate with 311 MPs in favour and 80 in opposition. On Wednesday, the 240-seat Rajya Sabha started arguing over the contentious Bill, that seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including a move to grant citizenship on the basis of religion. The BJP-led NDA government would need the backing of at least 121 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, to seek a majority for the passage of the Bill.

READ | Rajya Sabha Awaits Mega Citizenship Amendment Bill Showdown: Here's How The Numbers Look

Opposition targets BJP over CAB

P Chidambaram described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as "patently unconstitutional" on Tuesday and said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court. Sibal put forth his stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and accentuated how it goes against the very ethos of the Constitution. Objecting to the divisive nature of the Bill, Sibal urged Home Minister Amit Shah to read the Constitution before making a statement in the Parliament.

AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi, in a dramatic protest, tore apart a copy of the Bill arguing it to be anti-national, inside the Lok Sabha on Monday evening. Ripping apart the Bill introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, Owaisi claimed that it will lead to a new partition of the country.

READ | PM Modi Claims CAB Will Be Written In 'golden Letters'; Slams Opposition Parties

READ | Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi & Amit Shah Of 'Ethnic Cleansing' In North East With CAB