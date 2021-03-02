SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Govt; Says 'Criminals In State Do Not Fear Police'

Hitting out CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party National Spokesperson Anurag Bhadouria said that the recent killing of the father of a girl, who was molested 2 years ago, clearly depicts the law and order situation in the state. He said that there is "Jungle Raj" in the state. Stating that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed to control the criminals, Anurag Bhadouria said asserted that the state is at number one position in the failure of women's safety.

Samajwadi Party takes jibe at Uttar Pradesh govt

Reacting to this shocking incident, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said, "After 'Hathras' daughter', now there is a terrible case of the murder of a father who had complained of molestation of another daughter in the district." Stating that women of UP have been disappointed by the state government so many times, Samajwadi Party leader said that now they have now stopped demanding justice form this government. Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, "Enough of injustice against women. This time BJP will be out."

UP govt issues first response on Hathras case

UP Law Minister Brajesh Pathak said that no one will be spared and the case will be sent to a fast-track court. In a shocking incident, the father of a girl who was allegedly molested two years ago was shot dead by the accused on Monday at Sasni village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. As per reports, the deceased had filed a case of molestation in July 2018 against the accused. According to the local police, an FIR has been registered against 4 named accused, 2 of whom have already been arrested.

Hathras: A man was shot dead by another man against whom the former had filed a case of molestation in July 2018, in a village in Sasni area yesterday. FIR registered against 4 named accused, 2 of whom have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/VJCZ1RT5T0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2021

While speaking to ANI, the UP Police said that there was an argument between the accused and the deceased, after which the accused shot the latter, who died while being taken to the hospital. Giving out further details of the incident, the Police said, "Wife & aunt of main accused and both daughters of deceased had gone to temple. They argued there over the old case (. Accused & the man (deceased) came there later, argued & accused shot at the latter who died while being taken to hospital. Teams formed to nab them."

According to sources, tight security has been deployed in the village and NSA (National Security Act) has been invoked against the main accused.

Deceased's daughter begs for justice

In a heart-wrenching video, the daughter of the man who was shot dead by her harasser is seen begging for justice. The girl in the video said that her father had filed a complaint against the main accused, Gaurav Sharma, in 2018 on charges of molestation. She further said that irked by this, Gaurav along with others on Monday evening shot her father after an argument over the case. The inconsolable girl in her video was heard saying that the accused had shot her father in the chest and back.

Urging the Uttar Pradesh Police with folded hands to take strict action against the accused, she said, "Please, I need justice. First, he committed chedkhani (molestation) with me and then when my father lodged a case against him, he killed him out of annoyance.

