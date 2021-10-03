In an emotional display of sorrow for Mahatma Gandhi, SP leader Firoz Khan was spotted crying at a Gandhi statue in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Saturday. In the video, Khan is seeing crying hugging Gandhi's bust while fellow SP leaders attempt to console him. India celebrated the 152nd birth anniversary of the Mahatma on Saturday - 2 October.

SP leader seen crying at Gandhi statue

Previously in 2019 also Khan had grabbed the spotlight while crying at a Gandhi statue. In that video, while paying tribute to the Father of the nation, he was heard saying, “Bapu…why did you leave us after getting independence”. Nearby leaders were seen attempting to console the leader.

Firoz Khan of Samajwadi Party deserves an award for his acting skills!!



Not an Oscar, but NaReal (Not real) 🥥 award 😃



pic.twitter.com/36AWKehgw2 — Aakash Verma ಆಕಾಶ್ ವರ್ಮ 🇮🇳 (@vermaaakash10) October 2, 2019

Twitterati were quick to point the repeat 'performance':

Message from Bapu for this Samajwadi party karyakarta 😂 pic.twitter.com/OCwkCBSbxw — MKG 2.0 🇮🇳 (@MKG_II_0) October 2, 2021

The guy on the left could not keep it together. 😂 — Abhilash Mallick (@Abhilash279) October 2, 2021

Even Bapu is smiling. — adil nomani (@adilnomani) October 2, 2021

India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Commemorating the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi paid tribute to the Mahatma at Delhi's Gandhi Smriti Sthal. Videos released from the event showcased PM Modi along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu seated in a gathering of a handful of masked individuals praying at the memorial. Notably, there was a soothing performance of 'all-religion prayers' as PM Modi paid his tribute. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti was also celebrated across the world with several state heads paying tribute to India's freedom leader including US President Joe Biden, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa etc. UN President Abdulla Shahid said that Gandhi's life was based on premise that conflict and violence could not benefit anyone. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said that on this year's International Day of Non-Violence (IDNV) the heed should be on Gandhi's message of peace.