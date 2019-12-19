SP Leads Protests Against Yogi-govt Outside UP Assembly Over CAA, Crimes Against Women

Samajwadi Party leaders led a protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly against the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state. Raising several issues including law and order situation, atrocities against women and the amended Citizenship Act, 2019, the workers staged a dharna on Thursday. The Samajwadi Party was sloganeering against the BJP government.

In Lucknow, at least 100 MLAs staged a dharna against the state government during the winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Yogi Adityanath's government was accused of harassment by one of its own BJP MLAs. During the session, BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar of the Loni constituency, elaborated on the alleged harassment faced by him in the hands of Ghaziabad Police and district administration. However, the MLA was asked to sit down by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khana.

READ| Akhilesh Yadav: Samajwadi Party will oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill at all costs

Immediately in response, Samajwadi Party MLA and leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, came to support the BJP MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, urging the House to allow Gurjar to speak. The appeal was backed by other Opposition lawmakers. However, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit did not permit the BJP MLA to continue. Backing the BJP MLA, the leader of Opposition protested that as per the norms of the Assembly, an MLA should be heard. And soon after, the MLAs from across the parties moved into the well and raised 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' (dictatorship won't work) slogans against the government.

BJP MLAs protest against own govt

Following the adjournment of the session, in an unprecedented incident, Nand Kishor Gurjar sat on a dharna over the refusal by the Speaker. He was soon joined by other BJP MLAs and Opposition parties like Samajwadi Party and Congress. The dharna was later joined by the Congress and Samajwadi Party lawmakers. Slogans of "Vidhayak Ekta Zindabad" (Hail Opposition's unity) were raised in protest.

Watch: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's 81st birthday celebrations

Even after the adjournment of the House, several BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress MLAs did not leave their seats, despite being persuaded by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other Ministers. In open defiance, reportedly over 100 lawmakers including 60 MLAs from the BJP itself protested against their own party and Yogi Adityanath government. The dharna reportedly continued for almost three hours and was called off only after the intervention by the Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit, who assured to take up the grievances with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

BJP MLA Shyam Prakash from Hardoi constituency, said, "From peons to IAS officers, home guards to IPS (Indian Police Service) officers, all departments officers, and employees, farmers, businessmen, all have representative organisations. So shouldn't legislators also make unions protect their existence and rights?? Because in today's politics, the MLA has become the weakest link." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing Jharkhand poll rallies on Tuesday, when the House saw protests from MLAs.

READ| UP CM Yogi Adityanath lashes out at opposition; says crime and SP 'synonymous'