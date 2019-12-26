SP Looted UP For Many Years, Resorted To 'hooliganism' & 'dacoity': Swatantra Dev Singh

Uttar Pradesh’s BJP state unit chief, Swatantra Dev Singh blamed Samajwadi Party of looting the state, under their rule, for many years on Wednesday. He accused the SP-led government of committing “hooliganism” and “dacoity” in Uttar Pradesh. He also claimed that the state is prosperous under the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Swatantra Dev Singh on Samajwadi Party

Talking about Samajwadi Party’s rule in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP state unit Chief of UP, Swatantra Dev Singh said, "You have seen the administration of SP. One family looted the entire state for several years. After many years, people got rid of them. They not only do hooliganism but also commit dacoity. Everybody has seen their government. There is prosperity in the state under the Yogi Adityanath government."

Read: Akhilesh Yadav takes a dig at BJP over Vajpayee's statue, acusses party of stealing credit

The Samajwadi Party was ousted from power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017. The Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath formed the government in the state after SP’s regime. BJP leader, Swatantra Dev Singh, on Wednesday also paid tribute to the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue in Lok Bhavan at Lucknow. The occasion was the 95th birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

Read: Jharkhand Polls: Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at BJP, warns of repeat in UP, Bihar, & WB

Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP Over Vajpayee's Statue

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and called out BJP ahead of the inauguration of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue at Lucknow Lok Bhavan. Akhilesh Yadav also stated that the Lok Bhavan was constructed under the Samajwadi Party's regime in the Uttar Pradesh and accused the ruling party of stealing their credit. Yadav, in a poetic tweet, also stated that the people who try to undermine someone else's work will have to answer to the citizens of the country.

Read: Samajwadi Party raises question over the presence of LIU personnel at Akhilesh Yadav's presser

सपा के समय हुआ ‘लोक भवन’ का निर्माण और लोकार्पण लेकिन भाजपाई अब कर रहे हैं हमारे श्रेय का अपहरण.



दूसरे के कामों का फीता काटनेवालों ध्यान रहे जनता आप का पत्ता काटने के लिए तैयार बैठी है. pic.twitter.com/IfKQDJELBS — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 25, 2019

The former UP Chief Minister's tweet translates to, "Construction and inauguration of 'Lok Bhavan' took place at the time of SP, but BJP is now stealing our credit. Those who try to undermine others work will be answered by the citizens of the nation."

(With ANI Inputs)

Read: Akhilesh Yadav blames UP police over anti-CAA protesters' death, calls them 'real culprit'