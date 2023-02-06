SP Maurya Demands Amendments To Ramcharitmanas After Mohan Bhagwat's Remark On Caste

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's "castes have been created by priests" remark has exposed the "so-called religious contractors and hypocrites", and reiterated his demand to amend Hindu spiritual book 'Ramcharitmanas'.

Notably, on Sunday, while addressing an event in Mumbai, the RSS chief said, "When we earn a livelihood, we have a responsibility towards society. When every work is for society then how can any work be big or small or different? God has always said that everyone is equal to him and there is no caste or section for him, it was made by priests which is wrong."

Mourya who has been facing flak from Hindu community members over his controversial remark on Ramcharitmanas used Mohan Bhagwat's remark to attack his critics. Taking to his Twitter, the SP leader said, "Saying that the caste system was created by Pandits (Brahmins), RSS chief Shri Bhagwat exposed the so-called religious contractors and hypocrites who abuse women, tribals, Dalits and backward people in the guise of religion. At least now come forward to remove the objectionable comment from Ramcharitmanas."

जाति-व्यवस्था पंडितो (ब्राह्मणों) ने बनाई है, यह कहकर RSS प्रमुख श्री भागवत ने धर्म की आड़ में महिलाओं, आदिवासियों, दलितों व पिछड़ो को गाली देने वाले तथाकथित धर्म के ठेकेदारों व ढोंगियों की कलई खोल दी, कम से कम अब तो रामचरित्र मानस से आपत्तिजनक टिप्पड़ी हटाने के लिये आगे आयें। — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) February 5, 2023

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya reiterates his demand to amend Ramcharitmanas

Adding further, Swami Prasad Mourya said that if the RSS chief made the remark not out of compulsion, then he should ask the BJP-led Central government to make the amendments to Ramcharitmanas. "If this statement is not out of compulsion, then (Mohan Bhagwat) by showing courage, asking the Central Government to remove the comments from Ramcharitmanas, using caste-indicative words, calling them vile, mean and harassing, humiliating women, tribals, Dalits and backward people. It will not work by merely giving statements and covering them up," the SP leader tweeted.

यदि यह बयान मजबूरी का नहीं है तो साहस दिखाते हुए केंद्र सरकार को कहकर, रामचरितमानस से जातिसूचक शब्दों का प्रयोग कर नीच, अधम कहने तथा महिलाओं, आदिवासियों, दलितों व पिछड़ों को प्रताड़ित, अपमानित करने वाली टिप्पणियों को हटवायें। मात्र बयान देकर लीपापोती करने से बात बनने वाली नही है। — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) February 5, 2023

On January 22, Maurya kicked up a controversy in Uttar Pradesh politics, when he referred to a few verses in Ramcharitmanas and called them derogatory towards women and backward people, demanding a ban or amendment to it. The controversy quickly snowballed, with several priest bodies and Hindu organisations coming out to condemn it.