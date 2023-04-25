SP MLA, Others Booked For Holding PWD Contractor Hostage, Assaulting Him

A case has been registered against SP MLA Lucky Yadav and nine others for allegedly holding a PWD contractor hostage, beating him and obstructing his work, police said here on Monday.

"An FIR has been registered against the SP MLA from Malhani assembly constituency and others at the Kotwali police station following a complaint by the contractor, Hitesh Kumar," Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said.

"Yadav and others have been booked under IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation)," he said. According to the complainant, he along with another engineer was undertaking the measuring work on the lane opposite the house of the MLA at around 10.30 pm on Sunday when Yadav and his supporters hurled abuses at them, and told them to stop the work.

When the work was not stopped, the parliamentarian's supporters started beating engineer Dinesh Kumar Bhaskar, Hitesh and his uncle Chand Prakash Singh.

It was also alleged that three people, including Dinesh Kumar Bhaskar (engineer) and Hitesh, were held hostage at Yadav's place. When someone from the team tried to call police, the MLA and his supporters threatened to kill them, the complainant claimed.

He added that they were saved after the police arrived at the spot.

The Samajwadi Party leader, however, rejected the charges.

He said the contractor and his team barged into the underground parking area of his house and when the same was captured by CCTV cameras, his securitymen caught hold of three people, while one person ran away.

"When I confronted the team, they failed to give me any satisfactory answer. I informed the Superintendent of Police. The police force sent by him forcibly entered my house, misbehaved with the women members of the house, and also beat them up. The video of which has become viral on social media. On the contrary, the police registered a case against me," Yadav said.