After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath separately, Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha Member Sukhram Singh Yadav on Friday said that he went to express his gratitude to PM Modi for his work. He further added that he went to meet CM Yogi to congratulate him on his victory in the state assembly elections.

Speaking to the ANI, SP MP Sukhram Singh Yadav said that the works of PM Modi are being discussed across the country. "The Prime Minister's works are discussed across the country. So, I went to express my gratitude," he said. When asked about his recent visit to CM Yogi Aditynath, Yadav said, "CM Yogi won polls recently, his second consecutive. He broke the myth that those who go to Noida (to campaign) don't win. So, I went to congratulate (him),” he said.

Sukhram Singh Yadav met CM Yogi Adityanath at the CM's residence in Lucknow on Thursday. In the meeting, he was accompanied by his family including his son Mohit. It is pertinent to mention that Mohit Yadav has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speculations on joining BJP

When he was asked about joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party's MP Sukhram Singh Yadav has dismissed the speculation of his crossover to the BJP and said that he has "no thoughts as of now" to leave his party and will follow the directions of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“I am an MP from Samajwadi Party. I'm one of the founding members who built the party. So, I have no thoughts as of now to leave the party. We follow the instruction of Mulayam Singh Yadav. We will follow whatever he instructs,” Sukhram Singh Yadav said.

However, he also took a jibe at Akhilesh Singh Yadav for not meeting party members. "Central leadership of the party did not invite anyone (for the UP elections discussions). If you do not invite even an MP, do not discuss it with them...Had the party not weakened it would have come back to power,” he said

The meeting assumes value as Sukhram Yadav's Rajya Sabha term is coming to an end and he might be desiring to get another term through the BJP. It is pertinent to mention that, Yadav became a Rajya Sabha MP in July 2016. Earlier, he served as the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from 2004 to 2010.