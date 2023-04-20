SP Neta Calls Atiq's Killing 'atrocity & Illegal'; Seeks Protection For Mafia's Minor Sons

After Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down on April 15, a Samajwadi Party leader has come forward glorifying the killing of the Mafia brothers. Shafiqur Rehman Burke, a parliamentarian from Sambhal has launched a scathing attack on the central and Yogi government stating that the killing was an atrocity and legal justice has not been provided yet. He has demanded the state government provide protection to Atiq's minor sons.

Lionlising the killing of mafia brothers, Rehman said, "There are police, law and court but if someone is being killed in custody what's the point of having a court? Then the Court remains of no use. Whatever happened to them (Atiq and Ashraf) is wrong and they have not received legal justice. They should have been punished under the jurisdiction of law whether being life imprisonment or hanged to death. Our constitution of India is available and the Court should have passed a verdict".

He added, "Now they all have taken all the powers into their own hands. The law doesn't give the right to kill someone like this. Now that they have killed the father (Atiq), the state must ensure the safety of his family and ensure that his two minor sons are not killed. They shouldn't be killed this way".

It is pertinent to mention that Raj Kumar Singh, a Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh called Atiq Ahmed should be given the Bharat Ratna and declared a martyr. He was suspended from the party for his remarks

Atiq, Ashraf killed in Prayagraj by three shooters

While the duo was being taken for a medical check-up on the night of April 15, three shooters attacked them at point-blank range after which both Atique and Ashraf died on the spot. Meanwhile, earlier on April 19, the CJM court in Prayagraj remanded the three killers to four-day police custody. This comes after the SIT filed a plea before the court seeking the remand for questioning the accused. They were earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court on April 16.

Earlier on Monday the three assailants were shifted from the Naini jail to the Pratapgarh district jail. “All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovesh Tiwari, are under threat of attack behind bars, owing to which they have been shifted to a high-security cell and are kept under CCTV surveillance,” official sources said.

The three men who shot and killed mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, and his brother Ashraf in police custody were inspired by incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as per the sources. The shooters identified as Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari are currently under 14 days of judicial custody as they have made some big disclosures during their interrogation.