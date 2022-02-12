SP Neta Threatens Violence Over Hijab Row; Rubina Khanum Says 'will Chop Off Hands'

Stirring further controversy into the Hijab row, Samajwadi party leader Rubina Khanum on Saturday, threatened to cut off people's hands if they touch women's hijabs. Asserting that religious symbols like Tilak, pagdi and hijabs are a part of Indian culture, she said that those attacking hijabs are 'kalyug's raavans'. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college have moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the college's order.

SP leader: 'Will chop off hands of those touching our hijabs'

"This (hijab row) is an attack on our daughter's self-pride. If someone touches our hijab, we will chop off their hands. India is a diverse nation. Tilak, pagdi and hijabs are a part of our culture. Politicisation on these things is the epitome of low. Will these Kaliyugi Raavans rob us of our Hijabs? Don't do the mistake of underestimating women. Be it any party's govt, I will become Razia Sultan and Rani and chop off your hands," said Khanum.

HC order on Hijab row

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC order urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The Karnataka HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM. In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however, universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.

Based on HC's interim verdict, one of the Muslim woman petitioners challenged the order arguing that 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed, seeking an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court. The plea which sought an interim stay on the HC order was dismissed by the SC, stating 'they will take up issue at an appropriate time'. MEA also has issued a statement that 'motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome', adding that the matter was under scrutiny by Karnataka High Court.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.