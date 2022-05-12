In a major win for Hindu groups, a Varanasi court on May 12 allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises that had to be aborted owing to vehement opposition. Varanasi's Civil Judge of Senior Division Ravi Kumar Diwakar ruled that the court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra will have to submit a report in this regard by May 17.

Speaking about the Gyanvapi mosque verdict given by the Varanasi court, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel spoke to Republic Media Network on Thursday.

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel said, “The Varanasi court has given a verdict and I welcome and duly accept it. All directions given by Varanasi’s civil judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar are clear. There’s a timeline and a report has to be submitted by the court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra by May 17. The court has also accepted the team’s plea to enter inside the premises under any circumstances whether it is by opening the lock or breaking the lock."

“People need to abide by the high court’s decision. It is a democratic nation, the country will not follow monocracy. The Gyanvapi mosque was initially a Hindu temple and will continue to be a Hindu temple. There are broken pieces of Shiva Lingas inside the mosque. Idols of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, and Nandi are located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque which proves it to be a Hindu temple,” the Minister of State for Law and Justice further added.

The Gyanvapi Mosque row

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, there was a renewed clamour from certain outfits to retrieve the entire Kashi Vishwanath Temple/Gyanvapi Mosque premises. Asserting that the original Kashi Vishwanath Temple was built over 2,000 years ago, they claim that the Gyanvapi Mosque was constructed after the temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669. While a Varanasi court had ordered an archaeological survey at this place of worship on April 8 last year, the Allahabad HC stayed this order.

The present case pertains to a petition filed by a number of women from Delhi before a court in Varanasi on April 18, 2021, seeking permission for daily worship and observance of rituals of Goddess Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi located at the back of the western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. They contended that an image of Goddess Shringar Gauri existed at the spot since times immemorial and urged the court to ascertain the same. On April 26, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered a videographic survey to ascertain the petitioners' claim.

While a team led by court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra conducted a partial survey of some areas outside the mosque on May 6, they were prevented from entering the mosque complex the next day. Subsequently, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee moved the court seeking the replacement of Mishra as the court commissioner citing that he was acting in a biased manner as he tried to get the videography done inside the mosque without orders. On the other hand, the Hindu side asserted that the April 26 order included the opening of two basements inside the barricading in the mosque complex for videography.

