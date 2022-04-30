SP Vaid Lashes Out At CCG's Letter On 'hate Politics' To PM Modi; 'Cannot Be Selective'

197 retired judges former bureaucrats and concerned citizens have questioned the motives of ex-civil servants who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing serious concern over politics of hate. The signatories termed the letter calling out hate in politics as a 'political anti-Modi Government exercise'.

One of the signatories, former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid said that the facts cannot be selective. He questioned why the group was silent during the West Bengal post-poll violence. He also alleged an international conspiracy against PM Modi.

"We have actually written the facts that you cannot be selective. There was post-poll violence in West Bengal at that time the group does not speak. You saw how a peaceful procession in Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti was attacked. Not in one place in different states of the country. Isn't it a part of the conspiracy? I think a common man would understand how this is happening simultaneously. There is an international conspiracy to tarnish the image of the present government headed by the honourable Prime Minister.

He added, "The persecution of minorities is not true. The kind of freedom minorities enjoy in India is nowhere in the world. They want to stop India's march to become a global power. But they can't stop us to become us global power.

197 signatories call out hypocrisy in PM Modi's critics' open letter

Declaring that the public will not be influenced by 'a self-styled Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG)'s calling for an end to the politics of hate, the panel wrote they cultivate sincere motivations. "This is a way for them to release their frustration that public opinion remains solidly behind Prime Minister Modi as recent state elections have shown," the letter stated.

Calling out hypocrisy on the part of concerned citizens who choose not to speak up on all occasions and twisted events in the country but only when it is convenient to them, the signatories said, "these open letters repeat the same language, have the same tenor and use biased terms with clear ideological moorings speaks for itself. Strangely, one often notices a striking similarity between the phraseology of the CCG missives and utterances in the western media or by western agencies."