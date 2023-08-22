'Space Was His Love, Passion': Vikram Sarabhai's Son Ahead Of Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is just hours away from making its scheduled soft landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23. Kartikeya Sarabhai, son of well-known Indian physicist and astronomer Vikram Sarabhai, who is widely known as the 'Father of the Indian Space Programme', spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Remembering his father, Kartikeya expressed his excitement over the country's moon mission.

On being asked about the journey of his father, Kartikeya Sarabhai stated that he was a kid when his father started his lab and his parents encouraged him to do whatever he thought was good. The building is still there, a small place under the water tank where the work was started.

Kartikeya Sarabhai told Republic, "Vikram Sarabhai had a passion not only for science but then he learned how science could be implied. One of the first institutions was the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) which was started in 1947, the same year as when the country got independence. At some stage, he developed an interest in Space and the need that India a developing as well as an emerging country must be there in Space. ISRO Space was not just a race. According to him, space could have performed an intrinsic and very important role in the developmental issue of our country. And that's how he got involved in this. I got fascinated by him, and it was infectious the way he saw it. He then became a member of the Atomic Energy Commission, formed as well as headed the Indian Committee for Space, research, and Dr. Homi Bhabha was the chair of the Atomic Energy Commission.

Kartikeya further stated that a question arose of finding the right place to do these experiments which was created by them on a Magnetic equator, that happens to go through southern Kerala. After a perfect spot was found, there was a church was present. His father then managed to convince the Bishop and disciples for taking over the Church to carry out experiments around the areas for which they all agreed.

"In India, one does not have to acquire things by taking them from people forcefully, if one shares their dream people will get ready to give up things. I have witnessed one of those experiments on the beach where small rockets were being tested. We have also seen a classic picture of him carrying a rocket on a bicycle that reminds us where have we come from. Later, ISRO was formed in a bid to establish the DNA of the organization to encourage the young minds," he told Republic.

How ISRO and other organisations were established

Initially, ISRO was not in the race with the US or Russia, they had their separate agenda and India had its own agenda. We wanted to develop our space programme in our own way. The way today ISRO is taking the satellites and landers to the moon it is totally different from the other nations. We are doing it in a very cost-effective way, using orbits. So, these things of having confidence in looking at the best and then picking the right things for us are very much part of ISRO. Vikram Sarabhai's vision was for the nation and he used to say that he will teach young minds after his retirement.

Kartikeya Sarabhai stated that when the entire world was suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the science had to catch up so fast to develop vaccines to stay ahead. I think there is a right time for things to happen. This is the right time for India to feel proud that we can go to the moon now. He could not do it in the 60s, at that time priorities were different and our country was slowly emerging. Space was his love and passion, we miss him today as we hope to share this joy with him.

While speaking about Chandrayaan-3, he stated, "Our Prime Minister has done a wonderful job, nobody can forget the images that surfaced of him consoling the former ISRO chairman K Sivan, otherwise, it was a highly successful mission. I hope it goes well tomorrow but science is science".

Hailing India's milestone mission, Kartikeya Sarabhai said, "Chandrayaan-3 is collaborative work, as the little parts of the machine have been made in different parts of the country. India has come together for a mission. All the way from getting that Church to getting the lander on the moon, I think the whole philosophy showcased inclusivity, excellence, and professionalism, a woman scientist heading the mission is just amazing. I am getting goosebumps".