Winter Session: Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Opposition To Maintain 'dignity Of The House'

Lok Sabha Speaker and Member of Parliament Om Birla had to intervene during the Question Hour when Opposition members began to raise slogans on the fourth day of Parliament's Winter Session. "It is our duty to maintain the dignity of the House,'' he said to the protesting members in the sesion. The Speaker asked the members to not cross the well of the house and address the chair, as he has given everyone a chance for debate and discussion.

"Please do not come to the well of the house. I have always given all a chance for debate and discussion," Birla told the protesting members who came near the Speaker's podium soon after the start of day's session and were raising slogans.

On Tuesday, Birla had warned members that he will be forced to take action if they try to address the chair while protesting from the well of the House. The Speaker said their might have been instances earlier of members speaking to the Chair from the well of the House, but the same shall not be entertained henceforth.

"If it happens after today, I will be forced to take action," he said.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Thursday slammed the BJP government in the Parliament, over the electoral bond scheme calling it "corruption". Tewari addressing the Speaker of the House, Om Birla stated that, "Honourable speaker it is with great urgency that I would like to bring this to your notice that when this scheme was first implemented it was only for the ordinary elections of the Lok Sabha but on April 11, 2018, right before the Karnataka elections it was implemented". Tewari was cut off by the Speaker for making alleged remarks against the Prime Minister.

The Lok Sabha on Monday saw a noisy argument in the Parliament, between BJP and TMC members during the discussion on a Bill to amend Chit Funds Act, with Speaker Om Birla asking the members not to turn the House into the West Bengal Assembly. The altercation took place when BJP member Locket Chatterjee made allegations against the Trinamool Congress in relation to the Saradha chit fund case. Another BJP member Dilip Ghosh also made allegations against the ruling party in West Bengal but was asked by the Speaker to speak on the Bill.

