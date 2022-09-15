‘Special Bird’ Arrives In Namibia To Bring 8 Cheetahs To India On PM Modi's Birthday

Since the days when one of the last Cheetahs existed in India, back in 1952, and became extinct, the country is eagerly awaiting Cheetahs from the African country of Namibia to arrive in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on September 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his birthday on September 17 will reintroduce the animal in the country.

A total of eight Cheetahs will be brought to India aboard an Indian aircraft. Notably, the Indian high commission in Windhoek in Namibia tweeted a picture of a Tiger-faced-flight-deck of the aircraft sent by India to transport the eight Cheetahs to India.

The India in Namibia Twitter handle has tweeted the photo of the aircraft saying, “A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger,” with the Aircraft’s front pictured with the Tiger’s face, the nose of the carnivore forming the front protrude of the aircraft and the whiskers coloured in white on the sides. The eyes of the Tiger are below the Cockpit. Broadly, the front of the aircraft looks like a ‘Goodwill ambassador’s face’.

For the well-being of the Cheetahs, a specially customised B747 jumbo jet has been sent, which is capable of flying directly from Namibia to India without the need to stop for refuel. A senior forest department official said that the Cheetahs will remain on empty stomach for the entire transit period, a requirement to avoid nausea-like feeling and other complications during the long journey.

India’s pact with Namibia for Cheetah re-introduction

After repeated attempts to bring back the Cheetah in India since it got extinct in 1952, India in July 2022 finally signed a pact with Namibia to reintroduce the animal; with Eight Cheetahs, four females and four males. They will depart from Namibia's capital Windhoek on September 16 and reach the Jaipur airport on the morning of September 17, which is also the Prime Minister's birthday. The animals will then be flown to their new home, Kuno in helicopters.

10 sites surveyed for the reintroduction

Between 2010 and 2012, 10 sites were examined. The Kuno National Park was chosen as it was considered the best site, owing to the fact that it was already readied with the necessary arrangements for the reintroduction of the Asiatic Lions, which is also an endangered species.

